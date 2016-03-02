FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corbion Q4 EBITDA rises to 38.2 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 2, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Corbion Q4 EBITDA rises to 38.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Corbion NV :

* Q4 2015 sales were 230.4 million euros ($250.26 million), an increase of 14.9 pct compared to Q4 2014

* Company proposes a return to shareholders of 75 million euros, in addition to regular dividend

* Q4 EBITDA 38.2 million euros versus 17.4 million euros year ago

* Proposed regular all-cash dividend of 0.43 euro per share (2014: 0.21 euro per share)

* Plans to distribute 50 million euros to shareholders in 2016 through a share buyback program to be commenced in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

