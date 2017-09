March 2 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd

* Fy diluted HEPS up 8,5% to 2,242 cents¹

* full-year dividend per share up 7,7% to 1 107 cents

* “currently forecast that growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2016 will be lower than growth we achieved in 2015” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: