March 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag

* Says plans to distribute dividends of 0.43 euros/per share

* Says Q4 operating income 100 million euros

* Says anticipates 2016 pre-tax profit slightly below the good figure achieved in the previous year (195 million euros).

* Says Q1 results are likely to be somewhat weaker in comparison, due to bank levy