BRIEF-Amec Foster says completed refinancing of its main debt facilities

March 2 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :

* Says has completed refinancing of its main debt facilities by entering into a new facility with a syndicate of 20 banks

* Says new facility has three tranches - a three-year 650 mln stg term loan, a five-year 650 mln stg term loan and a five-year 400 mln stg revolving credit facility

* Says interest cover covenant of more than 3.0x remains unchanged, while net debt to EBITDA covenant is increased to less than 3.75x for first two years, reducing to less than 3.5x thereafter

* Says syndication process was oversubscribed and banks were therefore duly scaled back

* Says no capital repayments are required to be made until 2019 under terms of facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)