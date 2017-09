March 1 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :

* Says proposes to pay dividends of 0.52 euros ($0.5644) per share for 2015

* The list of shareholders with a right to receive dividends shall be fixed as at April 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)