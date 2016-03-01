FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geveran aims to sell up to 8.4 pct stake in Marine Harvest
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Geveran aims to sell up to 8.4 pct stake in Marine Harvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Says Geveran Trading Co., Ltd. plans to sell up to 37.8 million shares in Marine Harvest ASA via accelerated bookbuild offering

* Geveran Trading is Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen’s family investment company

* Shares for sale represents approximately 8.4 pct of the total share capital of Marine Harvest

* The transaction is expected to be priced and allocated by March 2

* Geveran will continue to hold approximately 17.67 pct of the share capital following the completion of the bookbuild offering

* Geveran has engaged Morgan Stanley, as sole bookrunner for the transaction. Carnegie Investment Bank will act as co-lead manager for the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

