March 2 (Reuters) - Adval Tech Holding AG :

* Posted total income of roughly 224 million Swiss francs ($224.34 million)in 2015 reporting year, some 9 pct below prior-year figure (2014: 247 million francs)

* Anticipates a positive net result of around 0.6 million Swiss francs for full year 2015, following a negative net result of -2.8 million francs in first half of 2015