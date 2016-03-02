FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fagron negotiations with investors concluded successfully
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 2, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fagron negotiations with investors concluded successfully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Fagron Nv :

* Negotiations with investors in Fagron concluded successfully

* Capital increase by means of a private capital increase followed by a public capital increase for a total amount of 220 million euros ($238.96 million)

* Successful conclusion of its negotiations with a cornerstone investor and five individual investors regarding a private capital increase combined with a public capital increase

* Capital increase will consist of two tranches

* First tranche for an amount of up to approximately 131 million euros

* The second tranche of the capital increase will be effected by means of a public capital increase, through a rights issue, for an amount equal to the difference between 220 million euros and the amount of the first tranche of the capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.