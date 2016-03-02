BRIEF-Fagron negotiations with investors concluded successfully

March 2 (Reuters) - Fagron Nv :

* Negotiations with investors in Fagron concluded successfully

* Capital increase by means of a private capital increase followed by a public capital increase for a total amount of 220 million euros ($238.96 million)

* Successful conclusion of its negotiations with a cornerstone investor and five individual investors regarding a private capital increase combined with a public capital increase

* Capital increase will consist of two tranches

* First tranche for an amount of up to approximately 131 million euros

* The second tranche of the capital increase will be effected by means of a public capital increase, through a rights issue, for an amount equal to the difference between 220 million euros and the amount of the first tranche of the capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)