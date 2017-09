BRIEF-Aurelius FY revenues up 31 pct at EUR 2.01 bln

March 2 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* To propose a dividend of 1.45 euro per share; basic dividend rises to 0.90 euro, special dividend at 0.55 euro per share

* FY EBITDA reached 266.0 million euros ($288.96 million) in 2015 financial year, well over 220 million euros projection communicated by Aurelius

* FY consolidated revenues rose by 31 percent to 2,013.3 million euros (2014: 1,531.8 million euros)

* Says plans five to seven new acquisitions for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1TQIgTS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)