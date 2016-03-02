FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB InBev says to dispose SABMiller's stake in China Resource Snow for $1.6 bln
#Beverages - Brewers
March 2, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AB InBev says to dispose SABMiller's stake in China Resource Snow for $1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa :

* Says Anheuser-Busch InBev enters into agreement to sell SABMiller’s interest in China Resources Snow Breweries

* Says has entered into an agreement to sell SABMiller Plc’s 49% interest in China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd to China Resources Beer which currently owns 51 pct of CR Snow

* Says agreement values SABMiller’s 49 pct stake in CR Snow at 1.6 billion usd

* Says transaction has been approved by board of CRB as well as by its majority shareholder and thus no extraordinary general meeting will be required for approval

* Says upon completion of transaction, CR Snow will become a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of CRB.

* Says CRB’s acquisition of SABMiller’s stake in CR Snow is expected to close in conjunction with AB InBev’s acquisition of SABMiller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
