BRIEF-Entertainment One says trading performance in line with expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 2, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Entertainment One says trading performance in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd :

* Says trading performance in line with expectations in nine months to 31 December 2015

* Says underlying group EBITDA was 15% higher on a reported basis

* Says group revenues for period were 3% lower on a reported basis, with strong television performance (up 39%) offset by lower film (down 14%)

* Says outlook for group full year underlying earnings continues to be in line with expectations, delivering positive free cash flow (after interest and tax) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
