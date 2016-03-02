CORRECTED-BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance says revenues of 14.7 mln stg for July 8 to Dec. 31

(Corrects brief to remove extraneous words)

March 2 (Reuters) - Non-Standard Finance Plc :

* Says unaudited maiden results for period from 8 July 2014 to 31 December 2015

* Says acquisitions agreed in all three target sectors: home credit; branch-based lending; and guaranteed loans

* Says raised £262m equity in two transactions

* Says revenues of £14.7m and adjusted operating profit* of £2.1m for Loansathome4u, for period from its acquisition on 4 Ausgust 2015 to 31 December 2015