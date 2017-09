BRIEF-NC Europris Holding B.V. sells 20 million shares in Europris

March 2 (Reuters) - Europris ASA :

* NC Europris Holding B.V. (“Nordic Capital”) has sold 20 million shares in Europris ASA

* Shares were sold at a price of 39 Norwegian crowns ($4.51) per share

* After sale, Nordic Capital owns 54,619,558 shares in Europris

* Nordic Capital has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Merrill Lynch International as joint bookrunners in the sale

* Moelis & Company is acting as advisor to Nordic Capital

