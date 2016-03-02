BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties says HY16 gross revenue up 28.7 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd :

* Says declared an interim dividend of 89,5 cents per share for six months ended 31 december 2015

* Says gross revenue increased by 28.7 pct for HY16 compared to HY15

* Says finance income decreased by 22.5% to r327 million (hy15: r422 million)

* Says at HY16, eight RSA properties valued r394 million were classified as held for sale assets

* Says board is of view that dividend growth for FY16 will be similar to that achieved for HY16.