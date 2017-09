March 2 (Reuters) - Biogened SA :

* Med Investments Sp. z o.o. Sp. k sells 107,076 shares of company for 1.7 million zlotys($426,400) on Feb. 26

* Med Investments is affiliated with Janusz Kruk, the company’s member of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9865 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)