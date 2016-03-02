BRIEF-CMA approves issue and listing of two Kenyan development REIT schemes on NSE

March 2 (Reuters) - Capital Markets Authority:

* Capital Markets Authority says granted approval for issue and listing of 2 development REIT schemes on Nairobi Securities Exchange

* CMA says two schemes, issued by Fusion Capital Limited, are a commercial and a residential D-REIT

* CMA says approval will facilitate issue and listing of new units of commercial D-REIT of min of 1.15 bln shillings and max of 2.3 bln shillings

* CMA says approval will facilitate issue and listing of new units of residential D-REIT of min of 2.58 bln shillings and max of 5.16 bln shillings