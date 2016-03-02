BRIEF-L'Espresso FY net profit doubles to EUR 17.0 mln, FY revenues down 6.0 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso SpA :

* FY revenue 605.1 million euros ($656.41 million) versus 643.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 17.0 million euros versus 8.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net result benefited from the recalculation of provision for deferred taxes at the new IRES tax rate of 24 percent introduced by the Stability Law 2016

* Says in January and February 2016 the trend of advertising orders was slightly positive but this cannot yet be considered a consolidated trend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)