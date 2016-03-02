BRIEF-April FY net income of 42.1 million euro, up 14.8 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - April SA :

* FY consolidated revenue of 798.0 million euro, up 4.1 percent on a reported basis

* FY current EBIT of 73.1 million euro (2014: 76.1 million euro), in line with trends announced previously

* FY net income of 42.1 million euro, up 14.8 pct

* For 2015, a dividend of 0.26 euro per share will be proposed

* Anticipates a decline in its current EBIT for 2016 which could range between 8 pct to 12 pct compared to previous year