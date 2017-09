March 2 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Sells its stake in VCST to the international industrial group BMT

* This exit will have a net positive impact of 4.6 million euro ($5.0 million) on the equity value at 31 December 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1oPwv4x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)