BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins Q4 net profit up 25.5 pct yoy
March 2, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins Q4 net profit up 25.5 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Jeronimo Martins SA :

* Q4 net profit 81 million euros ($88 million) versus 85 million euros average analysts forecast

* Q4 EBITDA 212 million euros versus 203 million euros average analysts forecast

* 2015 EBITDA margin at Polish unit Biedronka rises to 7.0 percent versus 6.8 percent in 2014

* Says in 2016 plans to invest 550 million euros-650 million euros, with Biedronka absorbing about 45 percent of this value

* To propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend payment of 0.265 euro gross per share Source text: bit.ly/1LxRXW9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

