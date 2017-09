March 2 (Reuters) - BioDue SpA :

* Grants license of “REWCAP” technology for the production of food supplements for Germany, Austria and Switzerland

* To get 10 percent royalties on production countervalue

* Orders have the minimum annual amount set until the end of 2019 and amount to total of at least 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million) Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)