BRIEF-MTN Group FY revenue up 0.1 pct

March 3 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd
* MTN - audited summary consolidated annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2015
* FY revenue increased 0,1% to R146 353 million
* FY HEPS decreased 51,4% to 746 cents
* FY EBITDA decreased 8,6% to R59 918 million
* Final dividend of 830 cents per share, with total dividend of 1 310 cents per share
* FY EBITDA margin decreased 3,9 percentage points to 40,9%
* Capex increased 15,7% to R29 199 million
* Voice traffic and data traffic increased 14,5% and 108,5% respectively
* Excl impact of Nigerian regulatory fine provision, hyperinflation and impact of AIH, MEIH and towers, on a like-for-like basis FY HEPS declined 14,3%
* MTN Nigeria continues to engage with regulator regarding ‘dominant operator’ ruling and suspension of regulatory services to find an amicable resolution
* MTN Nigeria recorded a R9 287 million provision for fine at end of reporting period
* Hopeful that co will see improvements in operating conditions during 2016
* “In near term, we anticipate resolution of ongoing suspension of regulatory services for MTN Nigeria”
Net additions in Q1 2016 are expected to be impacted by disconnection of 4,5 million subscribers at end of February 2016