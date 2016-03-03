FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTN Group FY revenue up 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd

* MTN - audited summary consolidated annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2015

* FY revenue increased 0,1% to R146 353 million

* FY HEPS decreased 51,4% to 746 cents

* FY EBITDA decreased 8,6% to R59 918 million

* Final dividend of 830 cents per share, with total dividend of 1 310 cents per share

* FY EBITDA margin decreased 3,9 percentage points to 40,9%

* Capex increased 15,7% to R29 199 million

* Voice traffic and data traffic increased 14,5% and 108,5% respectively

* Excl impact of Nigerian regulatory fine provision, hyperinflation and impact of AIH, MEIH and towers, on a like-for-like basis FY HEPS declined 14,3%

* MTN Nigeria continues to engage with regulator regarding ‘dominant operator’ ruling and suspension of regulatory services to find an amicable resolution

* “MTN Nigeria continues to engage with regulator regarding ‘dominant operator’ ruling and suspension of regulatory services”

* MTN Nigeria recorded a R9 287 million provision for fine at end of reporting period

* Hopeful that co will see improvements in operating conditions during 2016

* “In near term, we anticipate resolution of ongoing suspension of regulatory services for MTN Nigeria”

* Net additions in Q1 2016 are expected to be impacted by disconnection of 4,5 million subscribers at end of February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

