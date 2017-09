March 3 (Reuters) - BoConcept Holding A/S :

* Q3 revenue 289.4 million Danish crowns ($42.14 million), up by 4.4 pct on last year

* Q3 EBIT 32.3 million crowns versus 6.5 million year ago

* Makes upward adjustment of forecast for 2015/2016 financial year

* Expects 2015/2016 EBIT% in region of 9 pct (previously: 7-8 pct)

* Expects 2015/2016 revenue growth at about 8 pct (previously: about 7-8 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8678 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)