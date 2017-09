March 2 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Says its unit Lar Espana Shopping Centers VIII SLU to invest 145 million euros ($158 million) in a commercial and leisure-entertainment complex in Seville

* Value of the acquisition is 38 million euros, the rest of the investment is to be used for promotion and development of the complex Source text for Eikon:

