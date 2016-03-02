FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Bank announces proposed restructuring of company
March 2, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Bank announces proposed restructuring of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd :

* African Bank restructuring: Comprehensive results announcement of exchange offer process

* Curator is pleased to announce that proposed restructuring of co has received support of creditors

* Percentage of existing senior debt instruments holders who elected to make exchange offer is 95.40 pct of eligible creditors by value

* More than 75 pct by value of existing subordinated debt instruments have elected to make an exchange offer to African Bank

* More than 50 percent by value of existing senior debt instruments have elected to make an exchange offer 

* Percentage of those holding existing subordinated debt instruments who elected to make an exchange offer is 99.99% of eligible creditors by value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

