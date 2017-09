March 2 (Reuters) - NIC Bank Ltd

* FY group net interest income 9.74 billion shillings versus 8 billion shillings

* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 6.4 billion shillings versus 6.23 billion shillings year ago

* Directors recommend payment of final dividend of shs 1.00 per share