BRIEF-South Africa's Santam's FY HEPS 1,844 cents versus 1,446 cents
March 2, 2016 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Santam's FY HEPS 1,844 cents versus 1,446 cents 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Final dividend of 528 cents per share, up 10 pct

* FY gross written premium growth of 8 pct, excluding impact of cell insurance business, was lower than 12 pct achieved in corresponding period in 2014

* Solvency ratio of 48.1 pct at 31 December 2015 exceeded our targeted solvency range of 35 pct to 45 pct

* FY headline earnings per share 1 844 cents versus 1 446 cents year ago

* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1 822 cents versus 1 435 cents year ago

* FY revenue 25.75 billion rand versus 23.44 billion rand year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

