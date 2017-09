March 2 (Reuters) - Cfc Stanbic Holdings Ltd :

* FY total income of 16.94 billion shillings versus 16.87 bkn shillings year ago

* FY profit before taxation 7.36 billion shillings versus 7.70 billion shillings a year ago

* Says directors recommended final dividend of 5.40 shillings, to be paid on or about June 30, 2016 Source text (j.mp/1UyCDKH) Further company coverage: