BRIEF-South Africa's Standard Bank's FY HEPS rises 27 pct

March 3 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd
* Provisional results and dividend announcement for the year ended 31 December 2015
* r22 002 million headline earnings +27 pct 2014: r17 323 million
* 1 359 cents headline earnings per share +27 pct 2014: 1 070 cents
* 15.3 pct return on equity 2014: 12.9%
* 56.7 pct cost-to-income ratio 2014: 55%
* r22 056 million headline earnings - pro-forma continuing operations +13% 2014: r19 570 million
* 674 cents dividend per share +13 pct 2014: 598 cents
* 0.87 pct credit loss ratio 2014: 1.00 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: