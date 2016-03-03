FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South Africa's Standard Bank's FY HEPS rises 27 pct
March 3, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Standard Bank's FY HEPS rises 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd

* Provisional results and dividend announcement for the year ended 31 December 2015

* r22 002 million headline earnings +27 pct 2014: r17 323 million

* 1 359 cents headline earnings per share +27 pct 2014: 1 070 cents

* 15.3 pct return on equity 2014: 12.9%

* 56.7 pct cost-to-income ratio 2014: 55%

* r22 056 million headline earnings - pro-forma continuing operations +13% 2014: r19 570 million

* 674 cents dividend per share +13 pct 2014: 598 cents

* 0.87 pct credit loss ratio 2014: 1.00 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
