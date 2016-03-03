FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext Feb average daily transaction value on cash order book up at 8,588 million euros
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext Feb average daily transaction value on cash order book up at 8,588 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* February 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8,588 million euros (+4.1 pct compared with February 2015)

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was significantly up at 249,664 contracts (+10.5 pct compared with February 2015)

* Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives was also up at 281,497 contracts (+6.3 pct compared with February 2015)

* In February 2016, Euronext had no new listings due to highly volatile market conditions

* February 2016 was a new record month in number of transactions, with an average daily number of trades of 2,284,119 double counted (previous record dates back to January 2016 at 2,210,632 trades)

* During February 2016, 3.7 billion euros was raised in corporate bonds and 0.7 billion euros of follow-on equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.