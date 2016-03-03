BRIEF-Euronext Feb average daily transaction value on cash order book up at 8,588 million euros

March 3 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* February 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8,588 million euros (+4.1 pct compared with February 2015)

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was significantly up at 249,664 contracts (+10.5 pct compared with February 2015)

* Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives was also up at 281,497 contracts (+6.3 pct compared with February 2015)

* In February 2016, Euronext had no new listings due to highly volatile market conditions

* February 2016 was a new record month in number of transactions, with an average daily number of trades of 2,284,119 double counted (previous record dates back to January 2016 at 2,210,632 trades)

* During February 2016, 3.7 billion euros was raised in corporate bonds and 0.7 billion euros of follow-on equity