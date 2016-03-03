FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek 2015 net profit shrinks to 117.2 mln lira
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
March 3, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek 2015 net profit shrinks to 117.2 mln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek AS

* FY 2015 net profit of 117.2 million lira ($40.05 million) versus 315.4 million lira year ago

* FY 2015 revenue of 6.72 billion lira versus 5.99 billion lira year ago

* In 2016 expects Turkey volume to grow at low single digits, international operations’ volume to grow at low-mid single digits

* Sees consolidated volume to grow at low-mid single digits in 2016

* In 2016 expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth while expects flat EBITDA margin, compared to 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9267 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.