BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek 2015 net profit shrinks to 117.2 mln lira

March 3 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek AS

* FY 2015 net profit of 117.2 million lira ($40.05 million) versus 315.4 million lira year ago

* FY 2015 revenue of 6.72 billion lira versus 5.99 billion lira year ago

* In 2016 expects Turkey volume to grow at low single digits, international operations’ volume to grow at low-mid single digits

* Sees consolidated volume to grow at low-mid single digits in 2016

* In 2016 expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth while expects flat EBITDA margin, compared to 2015

