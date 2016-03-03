FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICT Automatisering FY EBITDA up at 7.1 million euros
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 3, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICT Automatisering FY EBITDA up at 7.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - ICT Automatisering NV :

* FY revenue up 14 pct to 71.8 million euros, 4 pct organic growth

* FY EBITDA came in at 7.1 million euros, an increase of 53 pct

* Proposed dividend of 0.24 euros per share for year 2015

* FY net result came in at 3.6 million euros (FY 2014: 5.0 million euros, incl. 5.6 million euros deferred tax benefit)

* For 2016, ICT expects further growth of revenue and EBITDA compared with 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1LAbLrH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.