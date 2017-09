March 3 (Reuters) - At & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :

* Is moving up to Austrian lead index ATX (Austrian Traded Index) according to a decision adopted on 2 March 2016 by ATX committee

* Admission of AT&S share to ATX will become effective on 21 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)