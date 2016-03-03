FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Admiral 2015 pre-tax profit rises 6 pct
March 3, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Admiral 2015 pre-tax profit rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc

* group profit before tax up 6 percent to £377 million

* full year dividend 114.4 p/share

* it will be 2017 before we know fully what our solvency ii capital requirement will be

* Fy group combined ratio 85.6% (2014: 86.5%).

* investment and interest income in 2015 was £32.6 million, an increase of £17.2 million on 2014 (£15.4 million)

* final dividend represents normal dividend of 33.6 pence per share and a special dividend of 29.8 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

