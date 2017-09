March 3 (Reuters) - Ao World Plc

* Richard Rose, non-executive chairman, has announced his intention to step down from board once a successor has been appointed

* Senior independent director, Brian McBride, will lead the nominations committee process to appoint Richard’s successor and the company expects to announce such appointment by the time of the 2016 AGM in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)