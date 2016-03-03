BRIEF-Arrow Global full-year pretax profit rises 62.8 pct

March 3 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* Total revenue up 49.5 pct to £165.5 million (2014: £110.7 million), driven by core collections up 47.1 pct to £218.5 million (2014: £148.5 million),

* Profit before tax up 62.8 pct to £39.3 million (2014: £24.1million)

* Adjusted EBITDA was up 51.5 pct to £153.1 million, net underlying income was up 19.6 pct to £35.4 million and we delivered a strong roe of 26.5 pct

* Proposing a 39.4 pct increase in full-year dividend to 7.1p, representing a 35 pct pay-out ratio

* Final dividend of 5.4p proposed bringing total dividends for 2015 to 7.1p per share; a 35 pct pay-out and an increase of 39.4 pct over 2014

* Underlying basic and diluted earnings per share (eps) 1 of £0.20 (2014: £0.17) delivering underlying return on equity (roe) 1 of 26.5 pct (2014: 26.1 pct)