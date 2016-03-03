FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBM says U.S. DoJ made second request on deal to sell PR Newswire
March 3, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBM says U.S. DoJ made second request on deal to sell PR Newswire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - UBM Plc

* Reg-Ubm plc: Update on the proposed sale of PR Newswire to Cision

* Has received a request for additional information and documentary material from DoJ relating to certain PRN products which account for a very small portion of PRN’s global revenues

* Form of request from DoJ, often referred to as a “second request”

* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to “second request”

* Effect of “second request” is to extend waiting period imposed by HSR process until 30 days after UBM and Cision have substantially complied with “second request”

* UBM expects that completion will be after end of Q1 2016

* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to “second request” and will continue to work cooperatively with DoJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
