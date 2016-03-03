FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitbread says on track to meet full-year expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Whitbread says on track to meet full-year expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc

* Trading update for the 50 weeks to 11 February 2016

* On track to deliver full year results in line with expectations

* Year to date total sales growth of 10.4% and like for like sales growth of 3.2%

* 11 weeks to Feb. 11 Premier Inn had a good performance growing total sales by 7.3% with occupancy rising by 0.3% pts to 71.4% and rooms available increasing by 6.9%

* Premier Inn 11 weeks to Feb. 11 like for like sales grew by 2.2%

* Costa 11 weeks to Feb. 11 had good total sales growth of 10.5% and like for like sales growth of 0.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
