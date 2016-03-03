FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pandora changes financial reporting structure
March 3, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pandora changes financial reporting structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Pandora :

* Says will change financial reporting structure

* Says purpose of new reporting structure is to offer a more transparent, balanced and relevant financial reporting

* Says new financial reporting will have a more symmetric structure

* Says change of financial reporting structure will have no impact on Pandora’s outlook for 2016, as latest communicated to the market in connection with the 2015 annual report on 9 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
