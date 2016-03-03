BRIEF-Pandora changes financial reporting structure

March 3 (Reuters) - Pandora :
* Says will change financial reporting structure
* Says purpose of new reporting structure is to offer a more transparent, balanced and relevant financial reporting
* Says new financial reporting will have a more symmetric structure
* Says change of financial reporting structure will have no impact on Pandora’s outlook for 2016, as latest communicated to the market in connection with the 2015 annual report on 9 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)