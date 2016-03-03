BRIEF-Schroders CEO to take Chairmanship role after boardroom reshuffle

March 3 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* Says michael dobson, chief executive since 2001, will step down from CEO role to become non-executive chairman, effective 4 april 2016.

* dobson will be succeeded by head of investment peter harrison as CEO, on 4 april 2016.

* andrew beeson, who has been chairman for last four years and a member of board since 2004, will retire from board on 4 april 2016.

* massimo tosato, executive vice chairman and global head of distribution, will retire as a director of company and leave firm on 31 december 2016.