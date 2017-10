March 3 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc

* Revenue 5,942 million stg versus 5,581 million stg, up 6.5%

* Adjusted operating profit 413 million stg versus 384 million stg, up 7.6%

* Adjusted profit before taxation 382 million stg versus 362 million stg, up 5.5%

* Dividend per share 44.0p versus 38.0p, up 15.8%

* Has seen good growth in RMI sales for the group in January and February 2016