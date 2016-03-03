FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK watchdog sees poor practice towards long-standing life insurance customers
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK watchdog sees poor practice towards long-standing life insurance customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* Fca on long standing customers in life insurance

* fca statement on fair treatment of long-standing customers in life insurance sector

* total of eleven firms were included in thematic review

* found a mixed picture with most of eleven firms demonstrating good practice in one or more areas and poor practice in other areas

* found that even where customers are aware of these charges, impact these charges can have on returns customers receive can be significant and they may present barriers to customers shopping around

* will convene an industry-wide discussion with a view to industry reaching a voluntary solution to capping or removing exit and/or paid-up charges on investments of type that were subject of this thematic review Source text for Eikon:

