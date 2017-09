March 3 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit Ezentis Peru SAC wins 3-year contract in Peru for a total estimated value of $41.6 million, equivalent to about 38.4 million euros

* Says contract from Edelnor SAA is for maintenance of electricity network in Lima

