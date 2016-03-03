FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Alior sees 2016 net profit at PLN 322 mln "doable" 
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Alior sees 2016 net profit at PLN 322 mln "doable" 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA :

* Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank is able to make a net profit of 322 million zlotys in 2016 as seen by analysts, the lender’s chief executive Wojciech Sobieraj said on Thursday.

* “This will be a challenge, but it’s doable,” Sobieraj told a news conference.

* Earlier on Thursday Alior said its net profit in 2015 dropped by 4 percent to 310 million zlotys coming below expectations.  Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

