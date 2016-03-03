FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-De Longhi FY net profit rises to EUR 149.5 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.44/shr
March 3, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-De Longhi FY net profit rises to EUR 149.5 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.44/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - De Longhi SpA :

* FY net profit at 149.5 million euros ($162.70 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago

* FY preliminary revenue disclosed to the market on Jan. 25

* Proposes dividend of 0.44 euro per share (increasing from 0.41 euro per share in the previous year)

* Says willing to tackle possible adverse dynamics of markets in 2016 with the aim of preserving organic growth and improving margins Source text: bit.ly/1TaoMuJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

