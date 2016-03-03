FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bulk Invest files petition for bankruptcy
#Bankruptcy News
March 3, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bulk Invest files petition for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Bulk Invest ASA :

* Says as seven ship owners have firmly rejected the restructuring efforts of the company, the company has concluded there is no longer a basis for continued operations

* Says will immediately file a petition for bankruptcy

* As a consequence of the bankruptcy petition, all trading of the company’s shares will be halted

* Since the company will file for bankruptcy, in accordance with the above, the company will request that further trading is stopped

* Says the company’s unit Bulk Shipowning IV AS has reached same decision to file for bankruptcy, whereas the respective boards of the Company’s remaining subsidiaries have decided to continue their restructuring efforts for the time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

