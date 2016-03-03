FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wilbo to sell assets; announces new strategy
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wilbo to sell assets; announces new strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Wilbo SA :

* Says signed preliminary deal to sell plot of land with production plant in gdynia to Gadus Sp. z o.o. for 18 million zlotys ($4.5 million) net on Jan. 25

* On Jan. 25 signed prelim. conditional agreement with A&D Sp. z o.o. for sale of assets related to production plant for 2.0 million zlotys 

* Sales of plot of land, production pland and assets are part of company’s strategy for years 2016-2017

* Under strategy plans also to obtain new sources of financing, expand on foreign markets and cut costs by 1.5 million zlotys/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.