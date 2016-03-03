FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining reports qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.12
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining reports qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp

* FY 2015 gold production up 11% to 517 koz

* Endeavour has updated its 2016 production guidance to 535,000 to 560,000 ounces at an aisc of $870 to $920/oz

* Is projecting an AISC margin of approximately $140 million in 2016, or $255/oz

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Strategic review of exploration portfolio is underway to establish long-term exploration strategy

* Qtrly gold production 136,844 oz versus 119,729 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.