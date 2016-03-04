FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2015 net income of CHF 105 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 4, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2015 net income of CHF 105 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG :

* FY adjusted EBITA margin declined from 14.1 pct in 2014 to 12.5 pct

* EBITA for the 2015 financial year amounted to 186.6 million Swiss francs and net income amounted to 105.0 million Swiss francs

* Unchanged dividend of 1.50 francs per share from capital contribution reserves

* Expects consolidated sales to increase by 2-4 pct in 2016 and adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA margin) to improve from 12.5 pct to 13-14 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.