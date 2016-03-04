BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2015 net income of CHF 105 mln

March 4 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG :

* FY adjusted EBITA margin declined from 14.1 pct in 2014 to 12.5 pct

* EBITA for the 2015 financial year amounted to 186.6 million Swiss francs and net income amounted to 105.0 million Swiss francs

* Unchanged dividend of 1.50 francs per share from capital contribution reserves

* Expects consolidated sales to increase by 2-4 pct in 2016 and adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA margin) to improve from 12.5 pct to 13-14 pct