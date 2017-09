March 3 (Reuters) - Brederode SA :

* FY result: 224 million euro vs 226 million euro ($247.2 million) in 2014

* FY shareholders’ equity per share up 16 pct to 53.21 euro

* Proposed distribution of 0.70 euro per share (+8 pct)